Don’t needlessly test people for Covid, says DPH

At-risk contacts are people above the age of 60 years and individuals with comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, and obesity.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:47 AM

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday advised private hospitals and other institutions to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 purposive testing strategy guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on January 10 and adopted by the State.

Unnecessary testing of people other than those mentioned in the guidelines should be avoided, the DPH said. Those eligible to be tested are people with symptoms, their at-risk contacts, and people above the age of 50 years with comorbid conditions. At-risk contacts are people above the age of 60 years and individuals with comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, and obesity.

Individuals travelling abroad may also be tested, as per each country’s requirements. Besides, two per cent of people who arrive from abroad will be tested at random. Samples will also be collected at random from public places.

