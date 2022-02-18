Illam Thedi Kalvi stall star attraction at Chennai book fair

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among all the stalls at the Chennai book fair on the Nandamam YMCA grounds here, there’s one in particular that’s a special attraction for children. The Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) stall, set up by the School Education Department, has not just been keeping kids engaged, but also helping them learn.

For example, six-year-old AR Kowsik, who entered the stall with his mother, was asked to point out the vowel ‘I’ from among other letters on a chart. After succeeding, the child got curious about the other items at the stall, and asked about the planets.

With drawings, toys, and colours, the stall showcases the State’s ITK scheme, through which NGOs have been offering primary and upper primary education amid the pandemic. “We display Tamil and English letters, numbers, dots for counting, drawings, planets, toys, and other things on chart paper. When taught this way, kids will never forget what they learn,” says S Vijalakshmi, from an NGO in Kancheepuram, where she takes classes for primary students.

Vijalakshmi explains that while the ITK scheme reaches even rural pockets of the State, the government doesn’t want to leave any category of pupils out, and hence, set up a stall at the fair. The scheme is aimed at reducing the learning gap and building relationships between teachers and students who don’t even have a blackboard, pen, and notebook, she adds, and says the idea is to help kids learn by observation.

Explaining what happens at the stall, ITK coordinator V Manjula says, “When not involved in sales, we raise awareness on the importance of education. We have been getting a good response, especially from children.” The plan is to bring all the NGOs under the ITK scheme here to portray different things to students, Manjula adds. The 19-day book fair is scheduled to go on till March 6.