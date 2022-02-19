STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battered road lands Porur on a sticky wicket

A Metro Water project that has been incomplete for a year has left the busy Thundalam Alpha College Road, Porur, a difficult stretch to commute. 

Published: 19th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:09 AM

The worn-out cement road in Porur was worsened by water line works | Martin Louis

By Muskaan Ahmed
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Metro Water project that has been incomplete for a year has left the busy Thundalam Alpha College Road, Porur, a difficult stretch to commute. The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s drainage and drinking water line works has worsened the condition of the already worn-out cement road. 

Residents said roads were dug up over a year ago with the promise of completing the project soon. However, work stopped just after a week. Although the work has been stalled, raw materials remain piled up, eating up the motorable space. 

“I lost my balance and fell off the scooter. When we ourselves are scared to use this road, we can understand concern of the students,” said S Johnson, a local resident. “The road is so bad that every now and then I’m forced repair my bike. In these trying times, frequently having to spend on vehicle maintenance is financially straining,” said Armaan Ahmed, a student of Alpha College.

The students and residents have made several representations to authorities during site visits, but nothing has been done, they claim. A senior official at Chennai Metro Water said the road is 290-m long, out of which pipes have been laid for up to 240m. Metro Water authorities have given permission to the corporation to lay the road for the stretch that has been completed.

An official with at Corporation zonal office, Valasaravakkam said, “There was a delay in receiving the NOC from Metro Water. As soon as we received it, we began works.” However, when TNIE visited the spot, the project had not begun.

