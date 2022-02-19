Copyright of Ilaiyaraaja songs: Madras HC stays order of single judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court, on Friday, stayed a single judge’s order regarding copyright dispute between music composer Ilaiyaraaja and music labels. The bench, comprising of Justices M Duraisamy and TV Thamilselvi, passed the interim order on an appeal filed by Ilaiyaraaja to stay the order of Justice Anitha Sumanth delivered on June 4, 2019.

The dispute of copyrights of songs is between Ilaiyaraaja and music labels Agi Music and Eco Recording Company Ltd. He stated that the impugned judgment is without jurisdiction and the single judge erred in exercising the jurisdiction because the suits were commercial disputes falling within the sections of the Commercial Courts Act, 2014. They ought to have been transferred to the Commercial Division of the High Court.

Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed over 8,500 songs and has the credit of the only composer in the world to have composed music for 1,418 feature films in over nine languages, contended that he had not assigned or transferred copyright to any person other than his late wife Jeevaraja.

He contended that the single judge failed to consider and infer the meaning of “copyright” as per clause 14 (a) in consonance with clause 14 (a) (i) of the Copyright Act. According to these sections, the copyright is the exclusive right “to reproduce the work in any material form, including the storing of it in any medium.”

It is clear that only the author, who originally produced the musical work, can grant the right to reproduce it. The word ‘reproduce’ makes it amply clear that the author/composer of the musical work alone can assign the copyright to any other person, he argued.