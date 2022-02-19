Creator catalogue for customers

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The thing is that people are not so scared of Covid any more. So there should be a pump in sales. Let’s see…,” said Murali Kannadhasan of Kannadhasan Pathippagam, days before the annual Chennai Book Fair was set to start. Turns out, his optimism was not misplaced. Patronage for the city’s lone true blue vizha seems to be as steady as ever. Keeping up their end of the bargain, writers and publishers have quite the spread in store for readers.

What’s in store

Karthikeyan Pugalenthi of Sixth Sense Publications says they have tried to cater to people’s thirst for new books. They have 20 new titles in their collection, including the third part of writer Mugil’s Unavu Sarithiram. “We’ve introduced new authors too, including award-winning Malaysian writer Mathiyazhagan with the Tamil Nadu edition of his book Nilangalin Nedunkanakku and Theivazhi Kadigai. There is also the translation of Ravi Subramanian’s book on bitcoin — Bitcoin Paramapatham (God is a Gamer),” he details.

From Neelam Publications, which has set itself apart for subaltern literature, are eight books, released just in time for the fair. From Ramabai: Annalin Aanma (with insights into what life was like around BR Ambedkar) and Stalin Rajangam’s Pandithar 175 (a contemporary take on Iyothee Thass’ life and principles in time for his 175th birth anniversary) to Sharmila Syed’s Adanga Maru (an important addition to feminist writings), there is a curious mix of fiction and non-fiction, says Vasugi Baskar.

Manushyaputhiran’s Uyirmei Pathipagam is celebrating the continued success of its recent release, Miss you: Intha murayum ivvaluvuthan solla mudinthathu. A poetry compilation that runs up to 2,300 pages, the book had been accompanied by a huge dose of uncertainty and hesitation on part of the writer-cum-publisher. But, going by the number of pre-orders it has received, the book seems to be in the running for best-seller at the fair, shares the author. “There are a number of myths about Tamil books — young people don’t read, there is no future for printed books and such. Digital media has affected printed books, but not to the extent we imagine. The success of Miss You is proof enough of that,” he reasons.

Literary value-adds

Even as hundreds of publishers bring out their best for this grand fair, many have acknowledged the need to go beyond the basics to make the best of the situation. Kannadhasan Pathipagam, besides bringing to life books that have been unavailable for 10 years through select reprints, is offering book packages carefully curated for the post-pandemic populace. “Earlier, there was a demand for historical books. Now, Covid has been a wake-up call; people have moved to self-improvement, entrepreneurship and aanmeegam. We have packaged existing books for each of these interests,” details Murali. They are also tapping into the audiobook market, putting out their best works on all platforms hosting the format.

Karthikeyan is keeping up work on the virtual book fair, too. “Six publications started the virtual fair; many others joined us. We’ll extend our services even during the book fair, allowing people outside Chennai to access the books,” he says, adding that they are open to hosting more publishers.

For a better fair

Even as the Chennai Book Fair has been fulfilling a vital need for the city’s publishing ecosystem, there is certainly plenty of room for improvement, suggest publishers and writers alike. Karthikeyan, for one, would like this to not be an annual event; just holding another event mid-year would make a huge difference. “Book fairs should be in such a way that we can plan launches and releases year round. Otherwise, the cash flow is entirely restricted to and tied to this fair; you’ll see publications coming out with 20 books now and hardly four in the rest of the year,” he notes.

While writer Charu Nivedita has hope in the current government’s interest in furthering literature and its pursuit, he expects effort on part of the Tamil departments in colleges to truly make the fair a meaningful exercise. “If you look at the Thiruvananthapuram fair or Dubai festival, they have clear sections for literary works or Tamil works. Here, you’ll find them scattered among the 500-odd stalls.

All the rest host popular fiction. Someone looking to buy good books would have spent all their money at five of these stalls, leaving them nothing to spend when they chance upon a literature stall. A common man who wants to read but doesn’t know where to start would be hard put to find the right ones. Who can step in here to promote the works of contemporary writers? It’s the Tamil department,” he explains adding this wouldn’t be a simple fix, given that many Tamil departments do not engage with contemporary writers.

While changes may be a way away, there is much to be reaped from the continued effort that goes into the fair. And no publisher or writer is without their share of eager enthusiasm for this annual event. Who knows what the future holds?

Support the writers

There is much that can be done to support young publishers/writers who are in need of visibility and recognition, suggests Vasugi. “When you see their progress or them wanting to do something new, we should give them more importance; give them incentives that will motivate them,” he says. We have a long way to go with how the stalls are set up too, taking a cue or two from the aesthetics employed in foreign counterparts, he adds.

