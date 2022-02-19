STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC books sub-registrar, seven others over bid to sell forest land

Tambaram sub-registrar and seven others were booked by the DVAC for allegedly attempting to sell a reserve forest land.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram sub-registrar and seven others were booked by the DVAC for allegedly attempting to sell a reserve forest land. The accused were identified as K Venkatasubramanian, sub-registrar, and S Subramanian, R Pankajam, A Gopinath, K Jayaprakash, M Sathya Sundar, TK Indira and H Vinothkumar.

“The sub-registrar used loopholes in the registration process and falsely prepared documents to show the land as a residential plot. Venkarasubramanian used two of the accused to pose as owners of the land and others to identify suitable people who would buy the land,” said sources.

The incident came to light after a person who was ready to purchase the land became suspicious about the approach of the sub-registrar and informed the DVAC officials.

