ED attaches 79 properties worth Rs 25 crore under PMLA Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 79 properties worth Rs 25 crore belonging to PPGD Sankar, against whom 15 FIRs and three chargesheets related to murder, extortions, robbery, dacoity and criminal conspiracy have been filed by the Tamil Nadu police.

The properties which were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are located in the suburbs of Chennai. The investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the State police. Searches were conducted at various locations linked to Sankar and his associates and the officials unearthed several of incriminating property documents. They also recorded the statements of the accused and his associates during further investigation.

ED also unearthed various benami properties belonging to Sankar, which were purchased using cash generated from extorting people over a period of time. He could not show a legal source for the cash payments he made while acquiring the properties and confessed that the money was not made from any legal business but by extortion.

The accused has adopted a unique model of projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted property, by registering it by way of General Power of Attorney (GPA) in his name and keeping the ownership in his benami names in the official documents. The GPA was used as an alternative to sale deeds. Further investigation is in progress.