STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Industrial units to grant paid holiday for workers on Saturday

All workers including daily wages, temporary and contract labours employed in factories, in Chennai Corporation must be provided paid holiday to enable them to cast their votes.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All industrial units have to grant compulsory paid holiday to the workers under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 for the urban local body polls scheduled to be held on February 19, said C Saravanan, Joint Director of Industrial safety and Health-II, Chennai.

All workers including daily wages, temporary and contract labours employed in factories, in Chennai Corporation must be provided paid holiday to enable them to cast their votes. Action would be taken against the management who refuse to grant paid holiday, said a statement issued by the joint director’s office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paid holiday
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp