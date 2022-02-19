Industrial units to grant paid holiday for workers on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All industrial units have to grant compulsory paid holiday to the workers under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 for the urban local body polls scheduled to be held on February 19, said C Saravanan, Joint Director of Industrial safety and Health-II, Chennai.

All workers including daily wages, temporary and contract labours employed in factories, in Chennai Corporation must be provided paid holiday to enable them to cast their votes. Action would be taken against the management who refuse to grant paid holiday, said a statement issued by the joint director’s office.