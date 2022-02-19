Madras University to teach French, Sanskrit, Saiva Siddhanta in distant mode

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of the Madras University has decided to offer postgraduate degree courses on Saiva Siddhanta, Christian Studies and Sanskrit, and a bachelor’s programme in French from this year through distant mode.

According to university officials, though not many students are opting for these courses under regular stream due to poor career prospects, there are others who want to learn these courses to gain knowledge.

“During the lockdown, people got ample time to explore new fields.

The department heads suggested offering these courses in distance mode as they have been receiving good inquiries about them. Retired employees, homemakers, and other professionals who cannot attend regular classes will definitely enrol,” said K Ravichandran, IDE’s director.

He further added that IDE has received approval from the UGC to start these courses and discussion is on to finalise fee structure and course material. “At least 100 students have enrolled in Kapaleeswarar College for a six-month certificate course on Saiva Siddhanta launched recently,” said V-C S Gowri.