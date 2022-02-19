STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marching pride at the Parade

R Sathiya Priya | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On January 26, amid the spectacle of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the excitement of the flypast, and the attraction of the state tableau, Vellore found itself cheering for R Sathiya Priya, who became the first female cadet from the city’s 10th Tamil Nadu Battalion to take part in the Republic Day Parade.

The senior wing cadet found her place in the contingency that paraded in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders. “I did not expect this to happen. It was an honourable moment for me to represent our state,” she shared with TNIE.

Sathiya is a student of Voorhees College, the first institute in the state to offer a UG course in defence studies as per D Thirumaran (HOD). The college was permitted to launch the course in 1976 because North Arcot district had the reputation of sending several people to the armed forces, he added. Girls were allowed to join the course only in 2017.

Sathiya opted for a BA in Defence and Strategic Studies, of which she is now a final year student. “Her achievement is a great pride to our college. While male cadets from the Battalion have taken part in the Republic Day Parade many times, we are happy about the result because it is the first time a female cadet has done so. Sathiya Priya was one of the two cadets from the Battalion that took part in the parade, the other being a senior division male cadet from Muthurangam Government Arts College,” said C Gnanlin Shiny, NCC officer, Voorhees College. 

Recently, the college felicitated Sathiya in the presence of her parents for being a part of the TN state team that had secured second place in the ‘flag area’ competition, on the topic of environment sustainability.

