The big book affair

CHENNAI: Pongal holidays have been synonymous with the book fair since 1995. I used to diligently jot down the list of Tamil books to be purchased and allocate a budget. Every Mattu Pongal, I would take an early morning bus from my native near Kanchipuram to reach Chennai just before the ticket counter opened. The whole day was dedicated to browsing through the latest collections from various publishing houses while munching on bajjis and bondas from Arusuvai Natarajan’s stall. It’s been a transformational space with many takeaways,” recalls Vijaylakshmi, who’s been a regular at the annual Chennai Book Fair.

Of memories and moments

Forty four years since its inception in 1976 at Madrasa-i-Azam school, the latest edition — hosted by The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) — kicked off in full swing on February 16 at YMCA grounds. Mathur Sathya from Salem attributes the fair’s success to the vast and voluminous collection of regional literature it offers. “Here, you will find books for people of all classes and this is the prime reason it draws patrons from all over India. People at the venue will help you navigate to the desired stall. I spent five days here last year and I hope to do the same this time,” he says.

For the past 15 years, Hyderabad-based S Ranganathan has frequented the fair to expand his personal library. “Last year, I picked up books like Needhi Nool Kalanjiyam, which contains 23 books. I happened to go to a stall called Kalaignan Pathippagam, which had extracts from some very old Tamil magazines that are unheard of. Many of the publishers are friendly and even deliver the selected books to your house,” says the sexagenarian.

According to podcaster Karthik Sambanthan Palaniappan, the fair is a prized possession inherited from the leaders of the Dravidian movement. “Our leaders have all been great readers and penned books to express and propagate their ideologies. Literature has been a reliable weapon in shaping their thinking. A ripple effect of their work reflects in the numerous titles on progressive and unconventional topics available at the fair every year. With a trend like this, it’s only natural that youngsters step up to keep the mother tongue alive,” he shares.

Bonding over books

Since the inauguration, social media has been abuzz with updates. Niveda S, a blogger, is looking forward to networking with her fellow blogger friends whom she met virtually during the pandemic. “We have an active community that religiously shares book reviews and recommendations to encourage more people to read. Besides networking, we will share information from the event on the availability of books at affordable prices for the benefit of others,” assures the Kovai-based software engineer. Another from the ilk, Jayalakshmi Sundhar from Tiruchy is coming to the city this weekend to spend quality time with her Bookstagram friends at the fair. “There’s a young brigade of book lovers rooting for regional literature. Our common goal is to turn the focus on underrated Tamil books in all genres. We also want to support the contemporary writers who’ve been churning out new content,” she suggests.

Getting the pulse

With over 800 stalls and one lakh titles, the two-week book fair is expecting a million visitors. The literary space has evolved into a space for kindling intellectual curiosity and expanding the horizons of knowledge. “The book fair has become a meeting place for reading communities; particularly one where the leftist people from all parts of Tamil Nadu gather. I’m part of a Marxist reading circle where we plan the entire book circulation cycle for the next few months at the fair. We prepare a cumulative list and shop for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000,” details Mathur.

To many, the book fair is also an extension of the political and social landscape of the state. “These days, you can easily spot Ambedkar, Periyar, or Marx books at many stalls. Earlier, the shelves used to be stacked with collections of New York Times’ bestsellers but now, we’ve gone beyond. The fair has become a strong place for dissent. Topical subjects make it to books and there’s always space for conversations,” he observes.

A window of possibilities

Apart from the exposure that the book fair offers, it bridges the gap between the readers and writers. “Sometimes, there are political leaders at the event and they even recommend new books to you. An interaction could change your perspective, give a sense of them as a person, impact your life in various ways or even inspire you to pen a novel,” notes Karthik.

Despite the changing times that largely caters to the modern crowd, all that the old-timers continue to count on is the sheer joy of accumulating their wealth of books. “Back then, books were easier to source since there were only a handful of stalls. Not many were aware of the book fair. Now, with plenty of advertisements, it has become more like a carnival. Other mediums of reading like audiobooks are promoted to grab the attention of youngsters. I enjoy the speeches by eminent personalities on various topics in the evening. The state must take pride in this fair and explore prospective ways to take it to the global audience,” notes Vijayalakshmi.

The book fair means different things to different people. To some, it’s home; to others, it’s an escape from reality; and to a few others, it’s everything in-between. The common thread that binds them all is their respect for regional literature.