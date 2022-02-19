TNPSC notifies 5,532 vacancies; exams on May 21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After making the Tamil language paper compulsory in qualifying examinations for State government jobs recently, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday issued a notification for filling 5,532 posts in Group II and IIA categories. The last Group II exams were conducted in 2018.

The online registration for the exams will commence on February 23. The exams will be conducted on May 21 and the results will be declared in June. The main examinations are being planned for September.

Candidates can choose either General Tamil or General English papers for the preliminary exam. The maximum age for general category applicants has been increased to 32 from 30.

To enhance the participation of students from rural and economically weak backgrounds, the General English paper, which is part of the General Studies in the preliminary exam for group II and IIA, has been made optional. Applicants are allowed to choose either English or Tamil in the preliminary stage.

“The preliminary exam will have 200 questions, of which 100 will be in General Tamil or General English. About 75 questions will be in General Science and 25 in Aptitude. The minimum qualifying mark for the main examination is 90 out of 300,” K Balachandran, Chairman, TNPSC, told mediapersons on Friday.

During the second stage, the candidates have to write an exam for 300 marks and a qualifying paper on Tamil language for 100 marks. The answer sheets of only those who clear the Tamil language paper will be evaluated.

There are 116 vacancies for interview posts such as assistant inspector of labour (9), sub-registrar (17) and special branch assistant in the police department (58). Under the non-interview category, there are 462 vacancies for the post of revenue assistant and 336 for assistants in the rural development department.

“So far, professional degree holders, including BL graduates, are not recruited for the revenue assistant post. The government has reversed the policy now and professional degree holders will be considered from this year onwards,” added Balachandran.

On March 3, a meeting, comprising of top officials from various departments, will be scheduled in which modalities for implementing GO which empowered TNPSC to fill vacancies in public sector undertakings will be decided.