Where roosters rule the ring

CHENNAI: Aman flaunts a rooster tattoo on his biceps; a breeder kisses the bird and whispers good luck into its ears; two domestic fowls, crow and flap their wings, march to attack each other; a trainer passionately raises his fowl and massages it before the big game; a viewer has a colourful feather inserted behind his earlobe as an extension of his love for the game…and numerous other rustic shots from around the cockpit feature in Ajay Kumar’s on-going photo series through which he documents the many aspects of one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest spectator sport, cockfighting.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ban on cockfighting in 2014 on the grounds of putting an end to cruelty to animals, the sport continues to thrive and remains popular in the rural parts of Tamil Nadu where it’s conducted around Pongal. “There are two broad types of cockfights in our state – veppor seval sandai and kathikal seval sandai; where I’ve focussed on the former. In veppor, blades are not attached to the legs of the cock. The breed naturally comes with thorny spikes on its legs, which it uses for attack and defense,” shares Ajay.

Since 2017, Ajay has photographed fights extensively in southern parts of Tamil Nadu like Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Kambam, and Sivagangai. “The inspiration behind the theme is my own experience with the sport. Growing up, I bred roosters and even took part in the games during school and college days. This has helped me earn the confidence of fellow players and approach the topic sensitively,” says the lecturer of journalism at Madurai Kamaraj University.

In his photographs, Ajay has been chronicling the distinct features of different breeds of roosters, the unspoken bond between the breeder and the bird, the technicalities involved, the rooster’s performance in the pit, and other nuances around the game. “As a participant, my only goal would’ve been to win. But, as a photographer, I want to approach the game from a 360-degree angle. I can capture every inch of the roosters’ movement, understand the family background of people who breed them, and also trace the evolution of the game format over the years. With time, a lot of rules and regulations have come in place and the game has got a formal structure. While some tournaments are conducted with permissions, some still happen in silence,” details the native of Kalligudi, Madurai.

Beyond winning and bagging big prize money, the sport in itself is an identity to its participants. Years of their relationship reflect how the breeder and his rooster communicate. “To outsiders, all this might look uncultured or barbaric. While there’s been some representation of cockfight in movies, you need to experience it in person to feel the true spirit of the game.

We respect this age-old tradition. It’s not just a pastime or entertainment but business. Before the competition, the roosters from both the parties come face to face 21 days in advance and a fight date is fixed. In this interval, the roosters are massaged, trained, and given stamina boosters. The diet comprises badam, pista, dates, and traditional medicines. By the end, it becomes fit and muscular. The fight happens for two hours and four rounds and the cock that survives with fewer injuries wins,” he says.

Gone are those days when competitions were conducted with an intimate crowd gathered around the pit. “Photographs were not permitted earlier. But, circumstances have changed where matches are live-streamed for fans to watch at their comforts. The craze persists, giving rise to many cockfighting communities across districts. Roosters are even marketed and sold online on social media. Ahead of the competition, banners bearing the names and photos of leaders from the community are erected as a mark of respect. People from across India take part in the competitions that are often held on a small scale since there’s not a lot of money involved,” he says.

Cockfighting, for the villagers, symbolises sweat, pride, and blood; as a lot of time and money goes into maintaining the rooster. Cruelty and other aspects come much later. “The future of the sport is uncertain, so my dream is to document this for posterity,” he signs off.

