TN local body polls: Unfriendly poll staff, poor facilities trouble disabled

A voter with visual impairment, Aranga Raja, tore his booth slip outside his voting centre in Ennore, saying his fundamental right had been compromised.

Published: 20th February 2022

Visually impaired voters display their inked fingers after casting their votes in the urbal local body elections at a polling centre in Tiruchy on Saturday | MK Ashok Kumar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just like in the rural local body elections last February, the State Election Commission’s (SEC) arrangements for persons with disability were inadequate during the urban local body polls on Saturday. Ramps and wheelchairs were a rarity at polling booths, and there were no arrangements for the visually impaired.

“It’s humiliating when we make so many recommendations and the government still doesn’t even make basic arrangements. Most booths didn’t have wheelchairs, and in some places there was only one for three or four booths together. Ramps were either non-existent or unusable,” said K Priyanka, who has a locomotor disability.

The arrangements for the visually impaired were even worse. “Entering the booth itself was a huge task as many vehicles were blocking the entrance. Volunteers helped when I asked who the candidates were, but there was no braille sheet, even on the party symbols. It was a horrible experience,” said disability rights activist and professor V Raghuraman.

A voter with visual impairment, Aranga Raja, tore his booth slip outside his voting centre in Ennore, saying his fundamental right had been compromised. Every year, the SEC promises an inclusive voting process, but these are empty promises, Raja alleged. 

As if this was not bad enough, about 60 voters with mental health issues from The Banyan NGO were intercepted at three polling booths in Mogappair, KK Nagar and Santhome and were allowed to vote only after a huge fight.

“It took us almost six years to get everyone voter’s ID cards. The situation was not this bad during the Legislative Assembly elections. Lewd comments were passed at these voters and they were allowed inside only after several higher officials were contacted. It took almost seven hours to resolve the issue at Santhome. This taught us that we must start sensitising the public,” said Preetha Krishnadas, deputy director, The Banyan.

Despite repeated attempts, SEC officials could not be contacted for comment. Even activists said they could not contact any of the officials.

