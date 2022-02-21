STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Municipal elections: Trend of poor poll voter turnout continues in Chennai

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said that in areas with more middle-class and lower-middle-class population, the city polled equal to the state average.

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections.

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections.

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the voter turnout for the urban local body election in the State on Saturday stood at 60.70 per cent, Chennai recorded only 43.59 per cent polling.

The trend is not new for the State capital. Going by data, Chennai has on an average recorded close to 15 per cent lesser polling than the rest of the State over the past two decades. This includes the Assembly elections and Parliamentary elections.

The closest Chennai came to matching the State poll percentage was during the Assembly election in 2006 when the State witnessed 70.08 per cent and Chennai recorded 64 per cent.

It was 48 per cent in 2011 urban local body polls, 55 per cent in 2006, 36.11 per cent in 2001 and 45.75 in 1996 local body elections.

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam, told The New Indian Express, "In areas with more middle-class and lower-middle-class population, the city polled equal to State average. The low turnout was witnessed in areas where most of the upper class and upper-middle-class people live. I think, even the candidates were not able to reach people in gated communities and skyscraper apartments and it seems residents of gated community also did not want to cast votes."

Another veteran journalist Na Bha Sethuraman agreed with Tharasu Shyam and added, "Resentment over politicians and performance of the former councillors was also a reason for low turnout." An AIADMK councillor candidates and former IAS officer P Sivakami told The New Indian Express, "Former councillors did not perform well and this led to voters staying away. Besides, lack of awareness also played a part."

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "Due to COVID-19 most of the small entrepreneurs and labourers went back to their native place and hence the lower turnout. Otherwise, most middle class and lower middle-class people exercised their franchise."

