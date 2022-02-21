Municipal polls: 4,000-voter ward in Chennai's Manali sees turnout of over 80 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only one ward, with a little over 4,000 voters, out of the 200 wards registered more than 80 per cent polling in the urban local body elections on Saturday. While one ward each in Manali and Alandur polled more than 70 per cent, nine wards across four zones registered more than 60 per cent votes, according to data provided by Chennai Corporation.

Ward 17 in Manali zone, which registered a polling percentage of 84.58, includes areas like Kanniammanpet, Vadperumbakkam, part of Andar Kuppam and Puzhal Sulplus. However, eligible voters in the ward are only 4,157, of whom 3,516 voted.

"Many people depend on agriculture and are also daily wagers in small firms that started growing after Manali was included within Corporation limits. Generally, voting percentage in Manali is high as it is easier for parties to canvass in less-populated areas," said Murugan, a resident of Ward 17.

Ward 1 in Tiruvottiyur zone registered 72.09 per cent votes and 11,233 voters out of 15,582 participated in the election. "Compared to previous elections, the turnout is low. Since the ward has several fishing hamlets and people from low-income families, the turnout is high. It has slightly reduced from 73.36 per cent in the 2011 local body polls," said M Sivakumar, one of the candidates.

Ward 159 in Alandur zone, which saw 71.20 per cent polling, has 3,191 voters, of whom 2,272 voted. A total of 24 wards in Tiruvottiyur (7), Manali (3), Madhavaram (5), Tondiarpet (6), Ambattur (1), Valasaravakkam (2), Alandur(4), Perungudi (4) and Sozhinganallur (2) registered over 50 per cent votes.

Of the other wards, 96 polled more than 40 per cent while it was more than 30 per cent in 68 wards. Ward 133 in Teynampet zone recorded the lowest poll per cent at 31.01. "Several voters couldn’t vote as centres were shifted from the usual places," said P Raja, one of the candidates.

"The voter turnout in T Nagar and Pondy Bazzar areas is usually low. I expected the people to vote in the local body election as T Nagar was affected badly during the flood. However, it was not the case," said Rajan, a resident.