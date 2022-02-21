STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stray dogs kill another spotted deer in IIT-Madras

A post-mortem examination by a veterinarian from the forest department confirmed that the animal died of multiple dog bite injuries.

A spotted deer feeds her 10-day-old fawn at Guindy Children’s Park in Chennai

A spotted deer feeds her 10-day-old fawn at Guindy Children’s Park in Chennai. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A one-year-old fawn was reportedly chased and killed by stray dogs on the IIT Madras campus on Saturday morning. A post-mortem examination by a veterinarian from the forest department confirmed that the animal died of multiple dog bite injuries.

The incident has again flared up the ‘strays vs wildlife' debate on the campus, with several residents complaining that strays remain a threat to deer and blackbuck. Although most strays were shifted to a makeshift dog house on campus, some still roam freely, and more are finding their way in, say professors.

Prof Susy Varughese, from the Department of Chemical Engineering, who first spotted the carcass of the deer, told The New Indian Express: "I went bird watching in the morning, and while returning, found a partially-eaten dead fawn with dog-bite marks in front of my neighbour’s house around 7.30 am. Two stray dogs, one with a collar, were in the next yard. I have never seen those dogs in the area before. It is unfortunate that IIT Madras continues to lose precious wildlife to strays.

When contacted, Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prashanth confirmed that IIT Madras informed his office that a dead fawn was found. "Our team went and did the postmortem. The veterinarian confirmed that it died of dog bite injuries. There has been a reduction in deaths due to dog bite after most strays were moved to the dog shelter. But there are complaints that new dogs are being brought to the campus. I wrote to IIT Madras a week ago asking them to keep the campus safe for deer and blackbuck," he said.

A total of 35 deer, including spotted deer and blackbuck, died in IIT Madras in the six months till December 2021, according to an RTI reply. It also says post-mortem examinations were conducted on 15 spotted deer, of which four died of plastic/polythene indigestion, and two of dog bite. Animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin said, "IIT Madras should also improve disposal of plastic waste, and improve the wildlife habitat on campus."

