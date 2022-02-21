Suspension bridge over Chennai's Villivakkam lake to be ready in March

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work on the suspension bridge, as part of restoration and beautification of Villivakkam lake, will be completed by March, said corporation officials. The corporation has already transformed what was earlier an oxidation pond filled with sewage into a lake with a capacity of 320 MLD.

The lake was restored at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The glass-bottomed suspension bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. While both works are undertaken by the corporation, a private party has been roped in for maintenance and operation of the park.

The firm will be allowed to install water and digital games that will include a mini roller coaster, a swing, and a food court. The firm is to pay the corporation a fixed amount of Rs 1 crore per year ."If we are to maintain the space ourselves without the amusement activities that can help generate revenue, we will be spending close to Rs 1 crore a year which will be a huge expenditure. By engaging a third party, we’ll be able to bring in revenue instead," said a corporation official.

The lake will also have boating facility, which will begin by April. "This will also be handled by the private firm because there are several aspects to be considered," said the official.

About 27.5 acres of the lake area is being worked on by the city corporation while 11.5 acres is with the Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board. The project has been delayed by the pandemic and officials said there are 268 houses that are encroachments that need to be cleared.

Following an NGT order, the work has been stopped.