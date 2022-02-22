ABVP activists booked for protest in front of CM Stalin’s residence get bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A local court here on Monday granted conditional bail to activists belonging to BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for staging a demonstration in front of the residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Chennai Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered granting the bail in view of the interests of the students. All 32 activists of ABVP, including its national general secretary Nithi Tripathi, were granted bail with the conditions of furnishing surety, appearing before the police as and when required and avoiding indulging in such protests in the future, said senior advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, chief of the TN BJP lawyers wing.

The ABVP activists were held on February 14 when they broke the security cordon put in place around the residence of the CM located at Alwarpet demanding justice to Thanjavur student Lavanya who killed self recently.

The BJP and its organisations alleged that the student died by suicide due to compulsions of religious conversion. However, the police were maintaining there were no such compulsions but she underwent abuse from the family.

When a petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe, the court ordered it. Tamil Nadu government appealed against the order for CBI inquiry before the Supreme Court but of no avail.

Broke security cordon

The ABVP activists were held on February 14 when they broke the security cordon put in place around the residence of the CM located at Alwarpet demanding justice to Thanjavur student Lavanya who killed self recently