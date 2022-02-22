STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

ABVP activists booked for protest in front of CM Stalin’s residence get bail

The Chennai Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered granting the bail in view of the interests of the students.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A local court here on Monday granted conditional bail to activists belonging to BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for staging a demonstration in front of the residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Chennai Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered granting the bail in view of the interests of the students. All 32 activists of ABVP, including its national general secretary Nithi Tripathi, were granted bail with the conditions of furnishing surety, appearing before the police as and when required and avoiding indulging in such protests in the future, said senior advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, chief of the TN BJP lawyers wing.

The ABVP activists were held on February 14 when they broke the security cordon put in place around the residence of the CM located at Alwarpet demanding justice to Thanjavur student Lavanya who killed self recently.

The BJP and its organisations alleged that the student died by suicide due to compulsions of religious conversion. However, the police were maintaining there were no such compulsions but she underwent abuse from the family.

When a petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe, the court ordered it. Tamil Nadu government appealed against the order for CBI inquiry before the Supreme Court but of no avail.

Broke security cordon 
The ABVP activists were held on February 14 when they broke the security cordon put in place around the residence of the CM located at Alwarpet demanding justice to Thanjavur student Lavanya who killed self recently

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP MK Stalin
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp