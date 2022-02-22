STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ambulance with pregnant woman rams garbage truck

Ambulance driver Murugakumar (28), a native of Madurai and paramedical staff Mangaleswari (24) picked up Asira Begu (27) from Mangadu after she complained of pain.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An ambulance driver and paramedic staff suffered grievous injuries after the vehicle rammed a stationary garbage truck on the way to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with a pregnant woman in Arumbakkam early on Monday. 

Police said that the woman and their relatives inside the ambulance escaped unhurt and she gave birth at the KMC. Ambulance driver Murugakumar (28), a native of Madurai and paramedical staff Mangaleswari (24) picked up Asira Begu (27) from Mangadu after she complained of pain.

“When the crew crossed Thiruveedhi Amman temple street, the ambulance hit the stationary truck that was collecting garbage,” said a senior police officer.  Passersby rescued the ambulance crew and the pregnant woman along with their kin and rushed them to KMC. 

Murugakumar and Mangaleshwari who suffered multiple fractures were admitted.  Anna Nagar traffic investigation police registered a case based on a complaint by the truck driver and further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambulance road accident chennai
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp