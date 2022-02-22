Ambulance with pregnant woman rams garbage truck

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An ambulance driver and paramedic staff suffered grievous injuries after the vehicle rammed a stationary garbage truck on the way to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with a pregnant woman in Arumbakkam early on Monday.

Police said that the woman and their relatives inside the ambulance escaped unhurt and she gave birth at the KMC. Ambulance driver Murugakumar (28), a native of Madurai and paramedical staff Mangaleswari (24) picked up Asira Begu (27) from Mangadu after she complained of pain.

“When the crew crossed Thiruveedhi Amman temple street, the ambulance hit the stationary truck that was collecting garbage,” said a senior police officer. Passersby rescued the ambulance crew and the pregnant woman along with their kin and rushed them to KMC.

Murugakumar and Mangaleshwari who suffered multiple fractures were admitted. Anna Nagar traffic investigation police registered a case based on a complaint by the truck driver and further investigation is on.