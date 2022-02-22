STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai has enough water to last till December: Offficial

With the five reservoirs brimming, residents of Chennai and its suburbs can look forward to a water-scarcity free summer this year.

A view of Chembarabakkam lake during sunset | shiba Prasad sahu

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the five reservoirs brimming, residents of Chennai and its suburbs can look forward to a water-scarcity-free summer this year. Sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE that due to the good Northeast monsoon, Poondi reservoir which caters to Chennai's drinking water needs was flooded as well as over 20 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) water was discharged into Krishna river.

Poondi, Red Hills (Puzhal lake), Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Veeranam and Thervoy Kandigai reservoirs have water over 90 percent of capacity. This will be enough to supply water to the city till December. A senior WRD official told TNIE that the reservoirs currently contain 11tmcft of water out of 13.213 tmcft. The drinking water need for the city is 950 millions liters per day (MLD). So, the 11tmcft of water is enough till December.

"Ensuring availability of drinking water, as per the agreement, Andhra Pradesh has to deliver 12 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu twice every year (between July and October - 8 tmcft and between January and April - 4 tmcft). The State has received the first round, but the WRD urged Andhra Pradesh not to release the second till April due to good rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Hence, we are likely to receive the pending water in summer," the official said.

Another official told TNIE that there is no defined water route in most places in the city due to rapid development. So, due to lack of storage facilities, water stagnation is a major concern during rains. It is also a tough task to store water. To avoid these issues, WRD plans to connect waterways by building new water channels. The proposal has been submitted to the government.

