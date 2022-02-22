STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commissioner has power to depute govt employees to HR&CE: Madras HC

The petitioner argued the State government has deliberately been avoiding appointment of trustees to 19,000 non-hereditary temples under the control of HR&CE for the last 10 years.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has the power to appoint employees of other department on deputation to manage the affairs of temples, the Madras High Court (HC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging such appointments.

Rejecting the contentions of the petitioner, TR Ramesh, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, as per the relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Government Service Rules, the Commissioner can sanction deputation of employees other departments to temple administration.

The petitioner argued the State government has deliberately been avoiding appointment of trustees to 19,000 non-hereditary temples under the control of HR&CE for the last 10 years. Instead, the department is appointing staff from other department to the HR&CE department in violation of the law. Moreover, the executive officers, the Fit Persons and such officials on deputation are recruiting temple workers and this appointment too goes against the rules governing HR&CE department.

However, the judges countered him asking whether he wanted to spoil the temples without appointing employees. In the absence of employees, there will be total chaos in the administration of temples, they said.

However, the judges noted that it is unfortunate that trustees to non-hereditary temples have not been appointed for last 10 years, and hoped the appointments were made within the period assured by the State.
Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram submitted that steps have already been taken for constituting State, district-level committees to handpick the trustees and the process would be completed in eight weeks.

