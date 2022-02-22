Firm selected to make Chennai’s 20-year vision document

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 20-year vision document for the master plan for Chennai will be prepared by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd, an operating company of the LEA Group, Canada, in a joint venture with L&T Infrastructure Engineering. The consultant was shortlisted from among six companies that quoted a `2.5 crore contract to prepare the master plan vision document. It will have to be prepared within six months, official sources said.

The third master plan is likely to have a long-term vision for development through a participatory approach while reviewing global experiences in building a city vision. It is learnt that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is going to map and incorporate Chennai’s water catchment areas and rainwater flow patterns by superimposing them on the future land-use plan, and ensure natural flow of water is unhindered and suitably channelised.

Preparation of the vision document of Chennai’s master plan is part of the Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project (TNHHDP), a World Bank-financed initiative of the State government. A total of $9 million for CMDA, up to financial year 2023-24, has been approved by the World Bank as part of the project. The technical assistance from the World Bank includes a climate and disaster resilience study and geo-spatial mapping to feed into the master plan preparation process.

The objective of the vision document is to provide long-term goals and aspirations that shape the future of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and articulate citizen’s desires. It will provide guiding strategies for the master plan, and focus on core principles of sustainable development, resilience, and future-proofing, official sources said. The focus will also be on understanding the gaps in the second master plan.

The idea is also to support CMDA in forming a core planning team that is representative of gender and disabled persons, to support the visioning exercise and the following steps, sources said. The consultant was mandated to review best practices in integrated land use and transport, efficient utilisation of urban land, and cover topics such as transit-oriented development and urban regeneration. The focus will also be on enhancing urban greening

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering KP Subramanian said there is a need to make development regulations a tool for climate and disaster resilience. Highlighting the need for citizens’ participation in planning, he suggested equity in accessibility of amenities. He highlighted the need for inter-institutional coordination as an indispensable requirement of urban governance in accordance with the Constitutional (74th Amendment) Act, 1992.