Notice to DGFT on plea filed by Vedanta  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (HC) on Monday ordered notice to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) returnable by three weeks on a petition filed by Vedanta Ltd in connection with time limiting availing of customs duty benefits for imports.

The first bench, consisting of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, ordered the notice when a petition filed by J Janakiraman, authorised signatory of Vedanta Limited (formerly known as Sterlite Industries), came up for hearing. The judges adjourned the matter to March 14.

Citing a projected loss of `150 crore to be incurred if the time for availing of the benefits is not extended, Vedanta Limited prayed for an interim stay on the operation of the impugned provisions of the Handbook of Procedures issued by the DGFT.