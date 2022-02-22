Tamil Nadu: Foresters against diluting powers of wildlife board

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State forest department has raised objections to a few new rules inserted in the Wildlife Protection Act Amendment Bill, 2021, by the Ministry of Environment. For instance, a new section, 8A(1), was inserted, according to which a standing committee of the State Board of Wildlife will be set up. It will be headed by the forest minister of the state concerned and have 10 members nominated by the minister.

By virtue of this, State governments will have complete control of the conservation policy and approval of project proposals that require the use of forest areas.

In its remarks sent to the parliamentary standing committee headed by former environment minister Jairam Ramesh, the State forest department said: “It’s an unnecessary insertion. The purpose of the State Board for Wildlife is not only to clear projects and diversions of portions of protected areas, it is a body that has to give significant advices to the state government on wildlife conservation and species management and also on strengthening policies. Introducing the formation of the standing committee doesn’t serve any of the above purposes in place of the State Wildlife Board.”

Jairam Ramesh also expressed disappointment over the way the Bill was introduced during the winter session of Parliament. In a tweet, the former minister said, “I am overwhelmed by the over 70 responses received from experts and institutions on the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021. The Bill had not been based on widespread consultations. It is poorly drafted and has huge shortcomings.”

He said the parliamentary standing committee has a very complicated task of examining the 50 amendments proposed and that the exercise will be completed in the next 45 days. “I am involving a number of professionals for the task. Frankly, this is what the ministry should have done in the first place,” he said.

Ritwick Dutta, managing trustee for Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE) and leading environment advocate in the Supreme Court, said: “Currently, the State Boards of Wildlife manage the conservation and protection of wildlife at the state level. The chief minister sits atop the board and is supported by 20 plus members, including of the state legislature, NGOs, conservationists and representatives of the state forest department and tribal welfare. Under their composition, the State Boards are still able to speak in the interest of wildlife. This will no longer be the case once the standing committee of the State Board is constituted.”

A current non-official member of Tamil Nadu State Board for Wildlife told TNIE: “If the Bill is passed, there will be too much political interference in conservation matters.”