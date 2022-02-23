Dance for the diamond jubilee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Monday evening, Narada Gana Sabha played host to a slew of cultural events —Bharatanatyam, Bhangra, Kathakali, Karagattam, and a mix of tribal dance forms. But, this time around, it came with a special purpose. The Union Government’s grand exercise — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — finally arrived here and it was met with all the cultural celebration the city can muster with its sabhas and rasikas.

All this cultural extravaganza was heralded by many a dignitary gathered to appreciate this mammoth effort on part of the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Council of Cultural Relations. Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned mridangam vidwan, the 90-year-old TV Gopalakrishnan was the guest of honour. He talked about the important role art has in bringing together the people of a nation and offering them a shared identity beyond their individual assertions.

Accompanying him were stalwarts of their own right — Nalli Kuppuswami Chettiyar, N Ravi, chairman of Kasturi and Sons and Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan-Chennai Kendra, Venkatachalam Murugan, protector of emigrant, Ministry of External Affairs, S Koventhan, regional passport officer, Ministry of External Affairs, KVS Gopalakrishnan , former special director of Intelligence Bureau and President of PS Educational Society, and K Harishankar, advocate and secretary of Federation of City Sabhas and Narada Gana Sabha. They heaped praises on the government machinery for devising this celebration of India’s 75th anniversary of its Independence. It was also a time to acknowledge the stellar work they have been bringing to the table in their respective fields over the years.