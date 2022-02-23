STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dance for the diamond jubilee

All this cultural extravaganza was heralded by many a dignitary gathered to appreciate this mammoth effort on part of the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The event was part of the 75-week celebrations of India’s 75th year of Independence | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Monday evening, Narada Gana Sabha played host to a slew of cultural events —Bharatanatyam, Bhangra, Kathakali, Karagattam, and a mix of tribal dance forms. But, this time around, it came with a special purpose. The Union Government’s grand exercise — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — finally arrived here and it was met with all the cultural celebration the city can muster with its sabhas and rasikas. 

All this cultural extravaganza was heralded by many a dignitary gathered to appreciate this mammoth effort on part of the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Council of Cultural Relations. Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned mridangam vidwan, the 90-year-old TV Gopalakrishnan was the guest of honour. He talked about the important role art has in bringing together the people of a nation and offering them a shared identity beyond their individual assertions. 

Accompanying him were stalwarts of their own right — Nalli Kuppuswami Chettiyar, N Ravi, chairman of Kasturi and Sons and Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan-Chennai Kendra, Venkatachalam Murugan, protector of emigrant, Ministry of External Affairs, S Koventhan, regional passport officer, Ministry of External Affairs, KVS Gopalakrishnan , former special director of Intelligence Bureau and President of PS Educational Society, and K Harishankar, advocate and secretary of Federation of City Sabhas and Narada Gana Sabha. They heaped praises on the government machinery for devising this celebration of India’s 75th anniversary of its Independence. It was also a time to acknowledge the stellar work they have been bringing to the table in their respective fields over the  years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp