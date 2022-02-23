Of perils and purpose

Thamizh Iyalan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: My life as a person with a disability was not without mockery and derision in its early years. But it was through education that I managed to find success in life. And with the support of family and friends.

I was two years old when I fell sick; it seemed to be a fever and my parents Shanmugam and Kasthuri (school teachers) got me the treatment for just that. The next day, when my mother tried to place me on my feet, I stumbled and fell. That was when they realised it was not just a simple fever and rushed me to the hospital and I got a diagnosis of polio. It had affected my left leg. It came as a big shock to us all.

It was at JIPMER in Puducherry, quite close to home (Puthukuppam, Cuddalore) where I got treated for polio for the next five years. I had to visit the hospital every other day for a series of electric shock therapy and physiotherapy. My parents and my maternal grandparents (Devanayagi and Vadivelu) took turns — on a shift basis — to escort me to the hospital and back. It was this rigorous course that got me walking. After correcting the height difference in my legs much later, I have not needed any treatment since.

Pain has been a constant companion. Contrary to popular belief, it is the good leg that hurts, having to bear the entire body weight. Now, my kids take turns kneading the pain out every night.

It was in the village of Subramaniapuram that I did my schooling till class 10. It wasn’t entirely a positive environment to grow up in. Fellow students would make fun of the way I walked. Proverbs that mocked the disabled, ones that have been deemed inappropriate today, were in use. Through all this, my parents and teachers offered motivation. This was enough to make me finish first in the school in class 10 exams.

It was at the age of 16 years that I learnt to ride the bicycle. Soon, I was riding to school every day. At a new school, back in Cuddalore, I ranked first in the school in class 12 too.

What came next in my education changed the course of my life. I was already enrolled in Madurai Thiagarajar College of Engineering when someone filed a PIL, complaining that Annamalai University in Chidambaram was not enrolling students with disabilities as per the quota. As a result of this litigation, I was invited to study there; I was put through tests, made to submit a fitness certificate and finally, I was enrolled there. From then, I had to take the train to college every day. My family was worried for my safety and the journey wasn’t without some struggle. But with the help of friends, I managed to work through it. I am proud to be the first person with disabilities to graduate from Annamalai Unviersity’s engineering department.

I joined the Electricity Board as an assistant engineer in Ariyalur, Kallakurichi; it was in the Operations and Maintenance department. I rose through the ranks within the department, spending years of duty at a thermal power station, in districts like Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpet and even Chennai (Koyambedu). At 48 years of age, I voluntarily retired from the service to pursue other interests. And from there, my life has taken off on a rather interesting tangent.

I did three Masters’ courses — in English, Tamil and Hindi. I had a desire to teach, try my hand in literature and even films. I took the National Eligibility Test at the age of 54 years and came first in the country. This got me the post of visiting professor for Tamil at National Institute of Siddha. My interest in literature got me to publish a few poetry compilations; I think I have made quite a mark in the literary world. I’ve had a taste of the movie industry too, working as an actor, assistant director, director (documentaries and short films) and lyricist.

Eventually, I started I Am An IAS Academy (Naan Oru I.A.S Academy) in Anna Nagar. As far as I know, I am the only disabled person to be running an IAS academy (director). Since we started the academy, we have offered all the courses at 50 per cent charge for people with disabilities and trans persons. Today, with the help of Voice for the Voiceless Indian People Foundation, the other 50 per cent is also covered for them.

After my wife Kannammaal and children Panbarasan and Thamizh Mullai took to swimming, I learnt to swim too. I went to participate in national level competitions as well. All this was only possible with the overwhelming support I received. My friends and family only challenged my intellect and never looked down on me for my disability. All of us have some things in our life that we cannot change. I think it is important to look past that at the abilities we do possess and work on that, whatever it may be. That would be a life well lived.

(Thamizh Iyalan (born Danasekaran) is an engineer by training and a multifaceted creative by way of life.)

This series offers the transformative journeys of people who have had to live through/with a health crisis. This is reminder that you may not be alone in your struggle. Write to us about your story: cityexpresschn@gmail.com