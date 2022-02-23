Sun rise in new Avadi, Kanchi and Tambaram corporations too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK comfortably won the newly formed Corporations of Tambaram, Kancheepuram and Avadi. While the party won 54 seats in Tambaram, it won 32 in Kancheepuram, and 35 in Avadi.

In Tambaram, the AIADMK won in nine places and independent candidates won in six.

A couple from the DMK won in separate wards. While the husband Sekar won in ward 56, his wife won in ward 57. Meanwhile, a mother-son duo who contested for the AIADMK, lost. Dhanam Dhanasingh, wife of former MLA Dhanasingh lost in ward 13, while her son Jeyaprakash, lost in ward 22.

Meanwhile, four out of six independent candidates who won in Tambaram were earlier with the DMK.

In Avadi Corporation, out of the 48 seats, DMK won 35, AIADMK won four, MDMK and Congress won three each, and an independent, VCK and CPI(M) obtained one seat each.

Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar’s son SN Asim Raja was elected from ward four of Avadi Corporation. He is expected to be selected as deputy mayor. G Rajendran will likely get the coveted Mayor post which has been reserved for SC general category.