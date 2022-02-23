STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sun rise in new Avadi, Kanchi and Tambaram corporations too

While the party won 54 seats in Tambaram, it won 32 in Kancheepuram, and 35 in Avadi.
In Tambaram, the AIADMK won in nine places and independent candidates won in six.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK comfortably won the newly formed Corporations of Tambaram, Kancheepuram and Avadi. While the party won 54 seats in Tambaram, it won 32 in Kancheepuram, and 35 in Avadi.
In Tambaram, the AIADMK won in nine places and independent candidates won in six.

A couple from the DMK won in separate wards. While the husband Sekar won in ward 56, his wife won in ward 57. Meanwhile, a mother-son duo who contested for the AIADMK, lost. Dhanam Dhanasingh, wife of former MLA Dhanasingh lost in ward 13, while her son Jeyaprakash, lost in ward 22.

Meanwhile, four out of six independent candidates who won in Tambaram were earlier with the DMK.
In Avadi Corporation, out of the 48 seats, DMK won 35, AIADMK won four, MDMK and Congress won three each, and an independent, VCK and CPI(M) obtained one seat each.

Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar’s son SN Asim Raja was elected from ward four of Avadi Corporation. He is expected to be selected as deputy mayor. G Rajendran will likely get the coveted Mayor post which has been reserved for SC general category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Local body polls TN local body polls TN Local Body Polls 2022 chennai
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp