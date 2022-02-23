TM Thaniyarasu - saviour during building collapse, now councillor

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK's TM Thaniyarasu, who was recently lauded for his effort in saving at least 60 residents from the building collapse in Tiruvottiyur, won in ward 10 in Tiruvottiyur. Although the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board building that collapsed was in ward 9, the news of his timely act had lit hope in ward 10 voters. He has been elected as a ward councillor three times previously, when Tiruvottiyur was a municipality.

"Residents here call me for almost everything, including in case of accidents or power failures which don't come under the ward councillor's purview. But, I always help them," he said. In January this year, residents of the TNUHDB tenements had called him to inspect the cracks on their building. Even before the officials responded, Thaniyarasu asked the residents to leave the building immediately. It collapsed in less than five minutes later.

Now that he is a councillor, Thaniyarasu’s primary focus is to tackle irregularities in garbage collection and improve drinking water infrastructure. He also wants to improve facilities in Komala Nagar, where many rear cattle for milk.