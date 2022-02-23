STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TM Thaniyarasu - saviour during building collapse, now councillor

DMK's TM Thaniyarasu, who was recently lauded for his effort in saving at least 60 residents from the building collapse in Tiruvottiyur, won in ward 10 in Tiruvottiyur.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

TM Thaniyarasu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK's TM Thaniyarasu, who was recently lauded for his effort in saving at least 60 residents from the building collapse in Tiruvottiyur, won in ward 10 in Tiruvottiyur. Although the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board building that collapsed was in ward 9, the news of his timely act had lit hope in ward 10 voters. He has been elected as a ward councillor three times previously, when Tiruvottiyur was a municipality.

"Residents here call me for almost everything, including in case of accidents or power failures which don't come under the ward councillor's purview. But, I always help them," he said. In January this year, residents of the TNUHDB tenements had called him to inspect the cracks on their building. Even before the officials responded, Thaniyarasu asked the residents to leave the building immediately. It collapsed in less than five minutes later.

Now that he is a councillor, Thaniyarasu’s primary focus is to tackle irregularities in garbage collection and improve drinking water infrastructure. He also wants to improve facilities in Komala Nagar, where many rear cattle for milk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvottiyur TN local body polls TN Local Body Polls 2022 DMK
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp