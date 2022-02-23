TN local body polls: Chaos outside counting centre in Pattabiram

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For people living in and round the Hindu College in Pattabiram, where votes of Avadi Municipal Corporation and Thiruninravur Municipality were counted, Tuesday turned out to be a nightmare.

With only candidates and agents allowed inside the counting centre, the party workers and supporters occupied the nearby streets and made a huge mess. They parked their vehicles all the place and it was difficult for the locals, especially to come out of their homes. Even the shops downed shutters.

Before the day was over, the streets were littered with empty teacups, food waste and alcohol bottles. At some places, even open defecation was witnessed. A few people were seen consuming alcohol out in the open.

And despite restrictions, party members were trying to burst crackers in front of the counting centre to celebrate victory, which led to the police seizing the crackers and warning the party members. Despite warning, the scene was repeated a few minutes later. As a result, there was chaos and traffic came to a standstill. Even an ambulance got caught up in the celebrations.

The residents living near the counting centre urged the officials to make common man’s privacy is not violated during elections and on the counting day. The public had also pointed out that though the police personnel maintained law and order inside the counting centre, they failed to do it outside it.