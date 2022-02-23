TN local body polls: Resident association members fail to make mark

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though many members of resident associations contested as independent candidates, it was the ‘major’ parties that bagged the seats. “A lot of eligible voters did not vote. This has always been the case in local body polls. Only if this percentage increases, there is a chance for independent candidates to win,” said 94-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyan, who contested from ward 174.

Involvement of politicians for post of ward councillors will leave room for a lot of corruption, said C Ramakrishnan, president, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar. “Councillors have a role to play in most of the encroachments in Chennai. The capitalists and they work hand in hand.

Our issue is that politicians mostly work for the party and not public,” he said. “Most of the councillors do not consider public opinion before going ahead with any project. If an RWA member was elected, he would first consult the public. In the absence of councillors, we directly spoke to people and helped resolve issues. The newly elected councillors must ensure this,” said an independent candidate.

