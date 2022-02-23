TN local body polls: Winner takes it all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the city welcomes the results of long-awaited local body elections, the DMK combine has plenty of reasons to celebrate as it brings home a resounding victory. As counting across the state reported a majority for DMK and its allies, members and candidates fronted by the party gathered at the office to commomerate the win.

Meanwhile, headquarters of the AIADMK and BJP wore a far more sombre look amidst such festivities. Counting stations across the state, however, were too busy to partake in either mood. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring glimpses of the mood across the city on counting day.