TN local body polls: Winner takes it all

Meanwhile, headquarters of the AIADMK and BJP wore a far more sombre look amidst such festivities.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

DMK supporters burst crackers in front of DMK headquarters in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the city welcomes the results of long-awaited local body elections, the DMK combine has plenty of reasons to celebrate as it brings home a resounding victory. As counting across the state reported a majority for DMK and its allies, members and candidates fronted by the party gathered at the office to commomerate the win. 

Meanwhile, headquarters of the AIADMK and BJP wore a far more sombre look amidst such festivities. Counting stations across the state, however, were too busy to partake in either mood. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring glimpses of the mood across the city on counting day. 

