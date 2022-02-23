STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN's report on NEP soon, says Ponmudi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Tuesday said the State government will send a detailed report on its stand on the National  Education Policy (NEP) soon to the Centre after getting proper feedback from academicians and public.

“The time frame for sending the reply is short, still the government would apprise the Centre about its stance on the issue after  consulting academics and the public.”

Ponmudi, however, has rejected the NEP’s several recommendations like standardisation of the educational system on 10+2+3 pattern, and the proposed entrance exams for admissions in Arts and Science  colleges. The minister added the State will soon bring out its own education policy.

