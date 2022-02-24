A continuum in a co-operative

Manasa R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nandini Azad is known as an eminent leader in the women’s co-operative movement, the daughter of Padmashree Jaya Arunachalam, and as the daughter-in-law of former Bihar chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad. However, in her own words, Azad articulates, “I am first and foremost an activist. My mother ingrained that in me. Despite my privilege and my political sojourn, nothing can change my identity as an activist.”

Living and working with marginalised women and in gender mainstreaming, is what gives Azad her life force. She is currently the president of the Working Women’s Forum – Indian Cooperative Network for Women (WWF-ICNW) in Chennai, whose members were recently honoured at the United Nation’s 60th session of the Commission on Social Development for being successful ‘Covid warrior-heroines’. She lets us in on her unconventional life, the value of women-led co-operatives, resilience in a calamity, and more.

Excerpts follow

What do the WWF and the ICNW do for women workers?

The WWF (founded by Jaya Arunachalam), India’s first poor women co-op organisation, is a feeder organisation that mobilises women working in informal, unorganised sectors. The ICNW, the credit arm, helps them start or enhance existing small businesses by providing loans and financial assistance. The co-op (WWF) also has its trade union — The National Union of Working women. The three institutions work together in empowering them.



When did you realise that working in gender and development was your life’s calling?

In my 20s, I was roped in by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN to offer training to fisherwomen and fisher cooperatives in Thanjavur on business, gender, and worker rights and issues. I helped create Tamil skits through which I taught them how to calculate and reduce losses, to identify if they were being exploited by a moneylender, and more. It was exciting to see how their ideas about their gendered roles in their household could be changed. I could never look back after that transformational experience.



How did you prepare for this career of service?

My upbringing schooled me for a lifetime of seva; at 14, my mother entrusted me with the keys of the Women’s Consumer Society. My intellect, my passion for service, my socialism, my feminism — all were imbibed in me via my freedom fighter parents, especially my father, a true feminist, and my trailblazer of a father-in-law.

My education, my training, my life and its experiences too paved the way for me — from the intellectual ferment at Madras University, to my PhD fieldwork on the nature of leadership in Tamil Nadu women’s co-operatives, to my years at Syracuse University as a grad student who had left her toddler behind, to my father-in-law’s rigorous training for my governmental roles, to now being a facilitator on international co-op councils. I’m a continuum; I am where I’m supposed to belong.



What lessons can women co-op leaders teach society?

The women who are elected leaders in these co-op networks are good Samaritans and are trusted by their peers. They are the ones who handle the money given. They accompany the members to the police stations, to the civic authorities... They learn to take risks together and empower each other. They are trained as a group to gain confidence — this enables them to do committed advocacy. Give them tools, watch them do wonders!

In fact, it is these empowered women leaders who remain stoic even when men in the field tend to stonewall them. As they were nurtured in an atmosphere where they could be assertive, they make their own decisions. I ask them what they want to do; I merely facilitate.



How did the co-op brave the financial challenges of the pandemic?

With revenues plunging in the pandemic, boosting morale and funds has become key. In the last five years, we have taken little to no external funds. Taking a salary from a poor women’s co-operative is not financially sustainable; I don’t take any money from it. Not only are our overheads low, but our governance style is also cost-effective. A woman selling vegetables for example is our treasurer, not a fat paycheck-receiving New York return.

What makes us stand out in the sea of co-ops today is that we always look for solution-oriented approaches. Not “what to do?” but “what can we do now?” We shall overcome is our motto. Our women are true entrepreneurs, showing resilience despite various setbacks in a humanitarian crisis. They also ensure they generate employment for other women — not just one woman but 12 women will thrive.



How do you unwind?

My work is my hobby. Even my morning coffee is given along with cheques to sign through my bedroom window. In the sparse time I get, I catch up with friends. As a spiritual person, I enjoy visiting temples. I read during travels and I also people-watch, an anthropological past-time. I don’t get enough time to spend with my family but for me, my community of women is my family, too.



What is something that still powers you up with zeal?

Women should storm the bastions of power everywhere — that’s what drives me every day. A passion project is the gender violence sensitisation training that we provide men and boys. Changing mindsets is where change truly begins.