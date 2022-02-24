STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A fair chance for fun and learning

All along, the recommendation to enrol their wards in after-school activities came via word of mouth.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Parents can interact with various creatives at the learning fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city regains some semblance of normalcy with children getting back to school after 23 months to get their ABCs and 123s in place, Moina Memon has curated a fair for them to focus on extra-curricular activities. The second edition of Creative Learning Fair — a platform to connect Chennai’s creative learning programmes with parents of children aged 3-14 — will be held on February 25, where parents can interact with instructors and learn more about what they have to offer.

All along, the recommendation to enrol their wards in after-school activities came via word of mouth. With this fair, Moina aims to widen the scope for parents. “I saw the gap when it came to creative learning classes and I thought maybe I should put together something. I am all for  creative learning, and we do a lot of art at home. So I thought, while many product pop-ups are happening, why not start one for services,” says Moina, who runs the Instagram page @Mommy.Mojo.

The first edition was held in February 2020 with 20 participants. The success of the fair was evident in the fact that all the instructors were busy during the lockdown offering online courses to the clientele they gained here. Two years later, Moina hopes to recreate this success story. Among the 20 participants for this Friday’s fair, six are a repeat of the previous edition. “We have somebody for coding; various art stalls like mosaic art, sensory trail, visual arts; a woman making homemade play dough…and a fair like this is incomplete without bookstalls, so we have those as well. Now that schools have reopened, we also have a back to school stationery stall. There are two musicians — one offering Carnatic lessons and a piano teacher, and a woman who does brain gym exercises. Chennaiites can drop in and interact with all these instructors,” she says.

Due to the rise in cases last month, Moina began curating the event only on January 25. Now, she is confident that the city is all set to get back to normal. “People are open to physical classes. Parents and children are drained emotionally; children also have a lot of energy that needs to be spent. When children go to school, social development happens when they are amid their peers,” she notes. Creative Learning Fair will be held on February 25 at The Folly, Amethyst, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp