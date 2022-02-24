A fair chance for fun and learning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city regains some semblance of normalcy with children getting back to school after 23 months to get their ABCs and 123s in place, Moina Memon has curated a fair for them to focus on extra-curricular activities. The second edition of Creative Learning Fair — a platform to connect Chennai’s creative learning programmes with parents of children aged 3-14 — will be held on February 25, where parents can interact with instructors and learn more about what they have to offer.

All along, the recommendation to enrol their wards in after-school activities came via word of mouth. With this fair, Moina aims to widen the scope for parents. “I saw the gap when it came to creative learning classes and I thought maybe I should put together something. I am all for creative learning, and we do a lot of art at home. So I thought, while many product pop-ups are happening, why not start one for services,” says Moina, who runs the Instagram page @Mommy.Mojo.

The first edition was held in February 2020 with 20 participants. The success of the fair was evident in the fact that all the instructors were busy during the lockdown offering online courses to the clientele they gained here. Two years later, Moina hopes to recreate this success story. Among the 20 participants for this Friday’s fair, six are a repeat of the previous edition. “We have somebody for coding; various art stalls like mosaic art, sensory trail, visual arts; a woman making homemade play dough…and a fair like this is incomplete without bookstalls, so we have those as well. Now that schools have reopened, we also have a back to school stationery stall. There are two musicians — one offering Carnatic lessons and a piano teacher, and a woman who does brain gym exercises. Chennaiites can drop in and interact with all these instructors,” she says.

Due to the rise in cases last month, Moina began curating the event only on January 25. Now, she is confident that the city is all set to get back to normal. “People are open to physical classes. Parents and children are drained emotionally; children also have a lot of energy that needs to be spent. When children go to school, social development happens when they are amid their peers,” she notes. Creative Learning Fair will be held on February 25 at The Folly, Amethyst, from 11 am to 7 pm.