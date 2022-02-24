STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC allows counting of votes in Nadigar Sangam poll, puts off results

However, they restrained the declaration of results for three weeks, after counsel for respondents sought time to move an appeal against the order before the Supreme Court.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:57 AM

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday ruled the elections held to Nadigar Sangam—South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA)—valid and ordered initiation of vote counting but restrained declaration of results for three weeks.

The bench, consisting of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq, pronounced the orders on a batch of writ appeals filed by actors Vishal, Nassar and Karthi, setting aside the interim orders of a single judge.

The judges directed the election authorities of SIAA to secure the ballot boxes in lockers of the South Indian Bank for vote counting. The process shall be completed within four weeks from obtaining the order of the court.

However, they restrained the declaration of results for three weeks, after counsel for respondents sought time to move an appeal against the order before the Supreme Court. The counsel for the appellants, Krishna Ravindran, during arguments had contended that the relief granted in the interim order by the single judge was far beyond the relief prayed for in the main suits and the grievance of two members who did not contest the elections cannot be a ground to derail the election.

Saying the poll was held in a free and transparent manner, he further stated the unwarranted and prolonged litigation at the instance of the two disgruntled members has caused severe loss and damage to the organisation, its activities and members.  The polls to SIAA have been entangled in litigations after the announcement of the poll notification.

After the tenure of the office-bearers, who included Vishal, Nassar and Karthi, ended in 2018, their term was extended by six months with the approval of the executive committee. Subsequently, the polls were announced and retired judge E Padmanabhan was announced as the election officer. But the notification was challenged by actors Elumalai and Benjamin before the District Registrar of Societies who withheld the poll process. However, Madras High Court quashed the orders of the District Registrar and gave the nod for holding the polls.

