Man attacks elderly woman, beaten to death

According to the police, the deceased remained unidentified till Wednesday night and the woman he attacked, D Saraswathi (68) from Thozhudhavur village, is critical.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an alleged incident of mob lynching, an unidentified man was beaten to death by a group of villagers on Tuesday after he attacked an elderly woman with a wooden log near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district. 

According to the police, the deceased remained unidentified till Wednesday night and the woman he attacked, D Saraswathi (68) from Thozhudhavur village, is critical.  Thiruvalangadu police registered two separate cases — one against unidentified villagers for killing the man and the other against the deceased on charges of attempted murder.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the man, who seemed mentally challenged according to the villagers, suddenly barged into the house of D Arul Murugan of Mettu street. “The man allegedly begged for food and asked Arul Murugan to resolve all his problems. Perplexed, Arul Murugan reportedly shooed him away. An hour later, a woman noticed the man attacking Arul Murugan’s mother with a wooden log at her house a few metres away and alerted Arul Murugan,” said a senior police officer. 

When the man tried to flee, the villagers secured him. He was tied to an EB pole and beaten up. The man eventually collapsed and died on the spot. Thozhudavur VAO Ravikumar alerted the police, who retrieved the body. Meanwhile, Arul Murugan rushed his mother to Tiruvallur government hospital.

