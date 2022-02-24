Petition against changes to govt’s footwear tender terms dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upholding the amendments made to the tender conditions for the procurement of footwear to be distributed to government school students, the Madras High Court (HC) has dismissed a batch of petitions filed by manufacturers.

Justice Anita Sumanth recently dismissed the petitions filed by Jaipur-based Lehar Foot Wears Ltd and others saying that the petitioners failed to substantiate their allegations against the amendment effected by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC).

The TNTESC issued the tender notice on December 20, 2021, for purchasing 25.89 lakh velcro sandals. Subsequently, a corrigendum was issued making it mandatory that the tenderer should have supplied at least 1.30 lakh footwear to any government, board, local bodie or university against the tendered quantity of 25.89 lakh footwear in the last three financial years.

Counsel for the footwear manufacturers, AL Somayaji, contended that the amendment will result in the formation of a cartel and monopolising the tender. However, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, representing the respondents, argued that some of the petitioners had already unsuccessfully participated in the tender. Observing that the condition is not seen to have been imposed selectively, Justice Anita Sumanth said mere allegations of cartelisation would not be sufficient to clinch the petitioners’ case.