Rape of minor: Man gets 41-year term

Karunakaran abducted the minor girl in 2015 and forcibly married her. Later, he became suspicious of her fidelity and began sexually assaulting and inflicting injuries.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:54 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for crime against children on Wednesday sentenced a man 41-year imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 36,000 for abducting a minor girl, forcibly marrying and sexually assaulting her.

M Rajalakshmi, judge of District Sessions Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act cases, Chennai, convicted 23-year-old-old Karuna aka Karunakaran, Pulianthope, on six charges.

Life imprisonment was handed for aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of POCSO  Act, seven years for aggravated sexual assault under section 10 of POCSO Act, 10 years for kidnapping, one year for causing hurt, seven years of criminal intimidation under IPC and two years for forcible marriage 
of under prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Karunakaran abducted the minor girl in 2015 and forcibly married her. Later, he became suspicious of her fidelity and began sexually assaulting and inflicting injuries. The All Women Police in Pulianthope registered a case based on a complaint followed by the victim’s mother.

Youth arrested for impregnating minor
Chennai: A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl. It came to light when the girl was taken to a hospital. According to the police, the accused was identified as S Saran alias Saran Raj. He was arrested after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint. He was then remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

