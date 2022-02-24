STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN begins work on India’s first dugong reserve in Palk Bay

Reserve will be tentatively spread over 500 sq km at an initial cost of Rs 5 cr for 5 years

Published: 24th February 2022 06:57 AM

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday began work to form India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in the Palk Bay region. Financial support was extended to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and baseline field studies. Dugongs are endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The State Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, after accepting the concept note of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj for creation of the Dugong Conservation Reserve, directed him to send draft notification of the proposal to obtain the concurrence of the Union environment ministry. 

Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, who issued a government order, told TNIE the size of the dugong reserve will tentatively spread over 500 sqkm and will be located in the northern part of the Palk Bay from Adiramapattinam to Amapattinam.  

According to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), only 200-250 dugongs are left in the wild, of which 150 are found in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar in Tamil Nadu, one of the last surviving natural habitats for dugongs.

The initial cost for establishment of the reserve for the first five years would be `5 crore. Sahu said plans are afloat to build an international conservation centre and enhance seagrass beds under the Climate Change Mission.  

“A dugong and calf was first sighted in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar in 2018. Later, six were rescued and released back to sea, while 11 died in the area. A pregnant dugong with a highly matured calf inside was rescued in 2019, but died. It is believed that the area was being used as breeding grounds and therefore identified as the critical habitat,” a WII scientist said.

In Deep threat
Dugongs are endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972

Where in India
Palk Bay, Gulf of Mannar (TN), Gulf of Kutch (Gujarat), Andaman and Nicobar islands

Habitat
Shallow waters at the depth of around 10 m, although they occasionally dive to depths of 39m to feed

Feed
Almost exclusively seagrass

Vulnerability
Anthropogenic influences. Seagrass ecosystem is very sensitive to human influence

