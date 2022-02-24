When art whispers from every nook of the city 

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s election time again. Local it may be, the frenzy a bit subdued too, high profile visits to low profile neighbourhoods may be missing and the general interest among the public may only be akin to the release of the 16th sequel to a yesteryear blockbuster. Yet, some things remain unchanged. Posters on walls, for instance, are a constant. All it takes is a stroll or a drive down your street or any other, to see the array of faces, earnestly looking at you from the confines of these pasted bills, imploring you with folded hands, to cast your golden or silver vote in their favour. Not to be left behind, there is a line-up of similar earnest faces, print-size smaller though, adorning the borders of these posters. Everyone who has had a minor or major role in the entire scheme of things is smiling too, on print, with hands folded. Everyday faces, thrilled with their newfound celebrity status.

And what’s more, this is certainly not seasonal and does not disappear once the echelons of power have been occupied. There will always be a reason for cluttering our public walls with announcements of everything under the sun, from birthday celebrations of faded-out superstars to periodical reminders of myriad self-proclaimed achievements.

Envision this instead. A city with walls that drip with art, providing some cool relief to passersby, caught up in the web of surviving the omnipresent chaos around. It could be art of any kind — beautiful, thought-provoking, art with a social message; anything at all would suffice.

Imagine if all those funds spent on self-promotion could instead be used to embellish our streets with visions that inspire, lift our spirits and make us believe in a better tomorrow.

It is human nature to unknowingly seek beauty. The tiny gestures and customs in our everyday life are proof enough. One only needs to take an early morning walk to witness women, busy making intricate patterns with rice flour (kolams as they are called in the South) on the patch of ground outside their doorsteps. These women may not be conventional artists, but the underlying desire to welcome the world that steps into their abode, with an alluring decoration, speaks of a longing for aesthetics amid all the disarray encountered daily. Still, why do we not wish for it on our public roads? Why are we merely content with running into these applicants for power, bursting forth from posters and banners and promising us heaven on earth from every square inch of available and unavailable public space.

Every city or village has its share of artists. How wonderful it would be if these very walls could be handed over to them! Our public spaces would then whisper stories from history, pamper one’s senses with the richness of brilliant hues, enrich one’s thoughts with the profundity of wisdom and often calm one’s frayed nerves too, on a disorderly day. Let our cities turn into spectacular visual extravaganzas. Allow art to transform your promise of heaven on earth into reality.