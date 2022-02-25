STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 21%, AIADMK vote share is half of DMK’s in city

BJP comes second in 20 wards, third in 91, fares better in Royapuram, Anna Nagar zones.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A vote counting centre at Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)

By Nirupama Viswanathan and Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The DMK garnered over 44 per cent of votes, nearly double that of the AIADMK’s share of 20.9 per cent, in the urban local body polls in Chennai by winning 153 of 200 wards, show the data released by the State Election Commission on Thursday.  

The BJP — which won one ward, came third in 91 wards and stood second in 20 wards — had secured 8 per cent of the total 26.9 lakh votes polled in the city corporation election. A major chunk of the saffron party’s votes in the city came in wards 54 to 59 in the Royapuram zone where it stood second.

In four other wards in the zone, it came third. Similarly, in wards 100 to 126 in Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones, BJP was placed third in all wards except four. It had also performed well in Kodambakkam zone and most of the southern zones, including Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, albeit by a distant margin compared to the DMK and the AIADMK.

NTK came third in 21 wards of the corporation, all in southern and central zones, with a vote-share of nearly 4 per cent. It had bagged less than 1,000 votes in most wards. 

BSP came second in wards 62 and 86, pushing back even the AIADMK. It also came third in three other wards. In 16 wards, the Congress secured 43.96 per cent votes, and its total vote-share stood at 3.3 per cent. In ward 92 in Mugappair area, it came third, getting fewer votes than two independent candidates.

Comments

