Medical college prof misbehaves with woman, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A medical college professor was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman under the influence of alcohol at a pub on Wednesday night.

Police said that the victim was the wife of a senior coast guard officer. The victim had come to the pub attached to a star hotel with her husband and was present on the dance floor when the accused attempted to get close to the victim.

“The accused who was inebriated, despite repeated warning, continued to harass her. The police control room was alerted and the accused was detained,” said a police officer. The accused is a practising doctor and a professor at Dindigul Government Medical College said the police. The police registered a case.