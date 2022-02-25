STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical college prof misbehaves with woman, held

A medical college professor was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman under the influence of alcohol at a pub on Wednesday night.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Police said that the victim was the wife of a senior coast guard officer. The victim had come to the pub attached to a star hotel with her husband and was present on the dance floor when the accused attempted to get close to the victim.

“The accused who was inebriated, despite repeated warning, continued to harass her. The police control room was alerted and the accused was detained,” said a police officer.  The accused is a practising doctor and a professor at Dindigul Government Medical College said the police. The police registered a case.

