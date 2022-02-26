Book fair contests to promote reading

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to improve reading habits in school and college students, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) will organise competitions as part of the 45th Chennai book fair at Nandanam YMCA ground.

As part of the competitions, a drawing competition with the topics “natural sceneries that I enjoy” for school kids (class 1 to 5), “national leader whom I want” (class 6 to 8) and “Library that fascinated me” is likely to be conducted on Sunday, said BAPASI vice-president P Mailavelan.

As many as 300 students will take part in the event. Nevertheless, BAPSI expects more students to enrol into the competition, which will begin at 8 am on Sunday. “Apart from this, we have also contacted Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia Tamil Associations and from these countries, 50 students have registered their names for the event. For them, the contest will be held online. Those students who win would get $50 while students from Chennai will receive books as prizes,” said the vice-president.

Apart from this, international speech and Tirukural competitions have also been organised. BAPASI president S Vairavan said, the intention is to create awareness among the students and this event would be held till March 4.

Commenting on the sales, Vairavan pointed out though the crowd was normal, book sales show positive results. Of the `20 crore target, they have achieved 25 per cent. They hope to reach the rest by next week.