How much sand has been removed from Cooum river mouth, asks NGT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the chief engineer of Water Resources Department (WRD) to file a report as to what quantity of sand has been removed from Cooum’s river mouth (by dredging), to allow free flow of water.

The bench comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, on Monday, was hearing a petition by MR Thiyagarajan, president, Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenava Nala Sangam that alleged illegal sand mining from the Cooum mouth near Napier bridge, based on a TNIE report in September 2021.

The WRD, during the previous hearing, had submitted to the NGT that sand is to be extracted from the Cooum river mouth and is to be used for filling up the low-lying portions of the proposed memorial for Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar at Arignar Anna Memorial Campus at Kamarajar Salai in Chepauk, based on a G.O. issued on 8-11-2021.

However, the tribunal asked whether sand removed from the river mouth may be shifted or used for other purposes without obtaining necessary permission from the State Coastal Zone Management Authority or any other clearances that may be needed.

In addition, the State Coastal Zone Management Authority - Tamil Nadu is directed to file an independent statement regarding the procedure to be followed for widening the river mouth, if sand has to be removed from the area and on any specific permission under the CRZ Notification that may be required for this.

Both departments are to file their reports on or before March 11.

TNIE, in an article on September 7, originally reported the illegal mining of sea sand from the area near Napier bridge through tipper lorries at midnight. PWD officials had confirmed that no official permission had been granted for removal of this sand and no G.O. was issued for mining sand from the area. According to official estimates accessed by Express, over one lakh cubic metres of sand accumulates at the said point, enough for around 25,000 lorry trips.