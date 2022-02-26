No expired Covid-19 vaccines in TN hospitals, assures Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No hospital has expired vaccines, clarified Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday. Vaccines which were soon to expire from Apollo and MGM hospitals have been exchanged with the government centres, he added.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry had instructed States to exchange Covid vaccines with shorter expiry from private Covid vaccination centres with vaccines with longer expiry from government Covid vaccination centres. The minister said, the Health department has since started exchanging the vaccines.

Addressing the media, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking all measures to bring stranded students and others from Ukraine safely. The Health department is in contact with all collectors to form a list of medical students and will help those stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital successfully completed a bone transplant on a teenage girl after she was diagnosed with bone cancer. An artificial bone was implanted on the patient, he said.

He also inaugurated various facilities in the hospital. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and other officials were present at the event.

For Ukraine aid

People in Ukraine can call 044-28515288, 9600023645 and 994025644 for help to return to India, and can also request assistance through nrtamil.tn.gov.in