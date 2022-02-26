Unfiltered versions of vicinities

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A stray cow, with a bird perched on its back, grazes on a green patch near a transformer. A youngster, on a playground, eagerly positions his cricket bat to hit the ball. A black kitten with curious eyes casually remains seated on the sunshade of a house. A shopkeeper at a local supermarket stands hopeful behind baskets loaded with fresh produce for the day. Stagnant rainwater on the sands of Marina Beach carries a reflection of an empty merry-go-round.

More such unconventional yet compelling photographs celebrating the many shades of our neighbourhoods will draw your attention at the latest photo exhibition brought out by Chennai Photo Biennale in collaboration with Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan and Kendriya Vidyalayas. The two-month event will feature 120 photographs clicked by 40 children aged between 12 and 17 years from private and government schools, and Kendriya Vidyalayas across the state.

It will be inaugurated today by Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, at the Government Museum in the presence of B Chandra Mohan, principal secretary to Government Tourism Culture and Religious Endowments Department, and chairman, TTDC, director of Tourism, and Karin Stoll, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Photos from their respective neighbourhoods

shot by Rakshita

Neighbourhood narratives

Elaborating on the theme — A Land of Stories – Gayatri Nair, co-founder, Chennai Photo Biennale, details, “This annual showcase was supposed to happen in January but got pushed because of the third wave. The entire project is aimed at letting students explore the goodness of Tamil Nadu and reflect its richness through their photographs. It could be the architectural marvels and cultural diversity; or its diverse people and lush landscapes. Everything boils down to the perception of the individual.

The pictures display the state’s legacy, both natural and man-made, across its length and breadth.”Students from 17 schools participated in the educational workshop hosted as part of CPB Prism — CPB’s educational wing — that promotes lens-based arts education primarily for children. All this is in an effort to empower students to leverage the arts for creative expression and documentation, as well as to explore vital issues, stimulate critical thought, and drive social change.

“After the lockdown, we aimed to enable students to creatively rediscover their surroundings in a new lens. With our training, they are now better equipped to capture well-framed photographs; keeping in mind lighting, exposure, composition, and other elements of photography. All of our projects are designed to encourage connection and networking. However, during the pandemic, we also wanted to introduce students to photography as a way of helping their mental wellbeing. It will be a great platform for kids to showcase their work to a wider audience,” shares Gayatri.

Behind and beyond the lens

In line with the theme, students have captured photographs with their respective neighbourhoods as the muse, while keeping a keen eye for vivid colours, abstract shapes, eye-catching shadows, and compelling portraits. Narrating his experience, one of the participants, SP Meghnad, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Anna Nagar, shares, “This is my debut exhibition and I feel proud to present my perception of Chennai; the city I’m from. I’ve taken a picture of the general public having a banter by the beach as waves gently caress their feet. I shot this photo in December; Marina Beach being a crowd favourite was my natural choice too. My picture reflects the joy people have while visiting the beach and spending quality time with loved ones. It’s people who make the place what it is, right?,” he shares.

Reflecting on the many narratives and environments that shaped her work, Sandhiya K, a BSc nursing student of Chettinad College, shares, “I’ve experimented with shadows and patterns in my work. I’ve captured the everyday livelihoods of people in Kannagi Nagar. Besides that, landmarks such as Kapaleeswarar temple and Valluvar Kottam find prominence in my work. The workshop has been extremely useful and beneficial. It has changed my view towards the city and added a touch of professionalism to my skills.” Through the course of the exhibition, Chennai Photo Biennale will be hosting a series of free events and workshops for children and young adults such as cyanotype workshops, storytelling by Theater Nisha, photography workshops, and activities from CPB Prism activity book Peer Ponder Play.

The exhibition will be on at the Government Museum till April 17 from 9.30 am to 5 pm (closed on Fridays). For information and latest updates, visit www.chennaiphotobiennale.foundation or www.goethe.de