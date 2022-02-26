Wife of police officer dies by suicide in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wife of a police personnel died by suicide in Ramapuram. In another case, a woman who attempted suicide is critical. In the first case, the victim was identified as V Deepa (48) from Venkateshwara Nagar in Ramapuram. Her husband Vinodhan (50) is a commandant at the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) Battalion V. For the past few years, the couple used to fight often, said the police.

On Thursday, Vinodhan left for work and their two children had gone to school. “At around 2 pm, when the couple’s 16-year-old son came home, he found his mother unresponsive and rushed her to a nearby hospital,” said police. Deepa was declared dead on arrival. Royala Nagar police registered a case.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old woman attempted to die by suicide after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband under the influence of alcohol. The woman, identified as V Shalini from KK Nagar, lives with her husband Velayudham and two daughters. She was allegedly beaten up by Velayutham frequently.

On Thursday night, hearing her screams, neighbours rushed her to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Police said Shalini’s condition is critical as she suffered 92 per cent burns. KK Nagar police have detained Velayutham.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).