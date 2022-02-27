STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK functionary murdered by gang in Kancheepuram

Published: 27th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:12 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 52-year-old DMK district functionary from Kancheepuram was allegedly murdered by a three-member gang on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as T Sekar from Konerikuppam village.

“On Friday morning, Sekar had gone to Vippedu village to attend a relative’s funeral and was returning home in his motorbike when the incident happened,” said a police officer. 

At around 11am, when he was near his house, a three-member gang waylaid Sekar and attacked him with machete and knives, said a senior police officer. Sekar is survived by his wife Sailasha, a panchayat president, a daughter and twin sons.

