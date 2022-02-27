Toddler killed at home after short circuit sets bed afire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was charred to death, allegedly after a short circuit triggered a fire that torched her bed on Saturday afternoon.The deceased, M Prajeetha, lived with her parents Mohan and Sangeetha in Cowl Bazaar, Pallavaram. “After feeding her daughter in the afternoon, Sangeetha put her to sleep. Around 3 pm, when she was in front of the house, she noticed smoke emerging from the room and raised an alarm,” a police officer said, adding that Mohan was not at home at the time.

The neighbours tried to put out the fire, and Tambaram fire service personnel were informed and a team rushed to the spot. By the time the fire was put out, the personnel only managed to recover the girl’s charred body.The Sankar Nagar police registered a case. After a preliminary probe, police said a short circuit on a fan near the bed caused the fire.